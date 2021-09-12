GP d’Italia. Crash inevitabile Hamilton-Verstappen. Il pilota inglese miracolato.

Hamilton, 36, avoided serious injury largely thanks to his halo – a protective titanium ring around his helmet – but was still hit on the head by Verstappen’s tyre.

The Brit, who later complained of neck pain, admitted he was saved by the halo cockpit protection canopy that stopped the full weight of the Red Bull’s rear wheel from striking his head.

Hamilton said: “Honestly, I feel very, very fortunate. Thank God for the halo. That ultimately saved me. And saved my neck.

“I don’t think I have ever been hit on the head by a car before and it is quite a shock for me.

“If you see the image, my head is quite far forward. I have been racing for a long long time and I am so so grateful I am still here.

“I feel incredibly blessed that someone was watching over me today.”