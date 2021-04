The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on Friday aged 99, is being laid to rest in St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Unusually, Philip’s coffin will be carried from Windsor Castle in the back of an open-top Land Rover he helped develop with the Army. But in keeping with royal tradition, the casket is made from English oak and lined with lead, The times reports. It is being supplied by the royal family’s undertakers, Leverton & Sons, which date back to the 18th Century.